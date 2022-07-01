City of Clarksville offices will close July 4th for Independence Day Holiday

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, July 4th, 2022 to observe the Independence Day holiday.

The City Revenue offices in City Hall and the North Service Center will remain closed through Tuesday, July 5th. All other North Service Center operations will reopen on Tuesday, July 5th.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System buses will operate on July 4th, but its administrative offices will close for the day.

Clarksville City pools and golf courses will be open. All other Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational. Customer service center payment dropbox 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are also available for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, July 5th for regularly scheduled hours.