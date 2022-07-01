Jon Littell joins APSU Baseball coaching staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head baseball coach Roland Fanning brings a piece of Oklahoma State’s baseball program with him as Jon Littell, a Cowboys graduate manager last season, joins the Governors’ staff as a volunteer assistant coach and camp director.

“I’m super excited to bring Jon, his wife Lexie, and daughter Linkyn to Clarksville,” said Fanning. “Jon will elevate our program in numerous ways. His focus will be coaching our outfielders, developing our hitters, and directing our on-campus recruiting. This guy was born to lead and I can’t wait to watch him get to work!”



“Our family could not be more excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Austin Peay family and Clarksville community,” said Littell. “Joining this coaching staff at a program like Austin Peay was a no brainer for us as a family. The APSU baseball program has great tradition and I am excited for the opportunity to help get this program back to where it belongs. Working with Coach Fanning is something that we have talked about for a while, and I could not be more thrilled and appreciative to do so. I cannot wait to get to work and help put together a group that Austin Peay and the Clarksville community can be proud of.”



In his two seasons on the Oklahoma State staff, Littell worked with Major League Baseball veteran Robin Ventura. He also assisted with film reviews, scouting reports, and team travel. His stint in Stillwater followed a COVID-shortened season as a volunteer assistant at Division II Central Oklahoma where the Bronchos posted a 17-3 record prior to the season’s stoppage.



A Stillwater native, Littell played four seasons as an outfielder at Oklahoma State. He batted .257 with 13 home runs and 108 RBI over 193 games for the Cowboys. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 pick as a senior, finishing the season with a .266 batting average, seven home runs, and 42 RBI. Littell also was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection during his career.



OSU made four NCAA Tournament appearances during Littell’s career, reaching the College World Series during the 2016 season. Littell was named to the Clemson All Region Team during that 2016 run after going 8-for-13 (.615) at the plate with a double and three RBI.

Following his OSU playing career, Littell was drafted in 37th round of the 2018 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played two seasons in the Dodgers organization. He was selected to the Pioneer League All-Star Team in 2019, where he hit the go-ahead three-run home run in a Pioneer League victory against the Northwest League. Prior to joining Oklahoma State, he was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 39th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.