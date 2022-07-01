Montgomery County Animal Care and Control temporarily no longer accepting Cats

Montgomery County, TN – Due to current staffing levels at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) and being at maximum capacity, the shelter is immediately ceasing all intakes of healthy owner surrender cats/kittens, and healthy free-roaming/stray cats/kittens.

A temporary hold on cat/kitten intakes is in place until the animal population aligns with MCACC’s capacity for care.

The intake hold will give staff the time and resources necessary to work with the animals currently in the care of MCACC, assess their behavior, and match them with adopters and rescues.



The $25.00 adoption fee has been waived for cats and kittens until further notice. Spay/neuter, Rabies vaccine, and microchip fees still apply.



“We currently have 140 cats/kittens in our care and we are experiencing the challenge of staffing shortages and capacity overload that is trending in shelters throughout the nation. The conditions have created a physically and emotionally exhausting environment for our staff,” stated Director of Animal Care and Control Dave Kaske.



As always, MCACC strongly recommends to anyone finding a healthy cat or kitten please leave them where they are because they are resilient animals able to forage and hunt for food.



“If you find a litter of kittens with no mother, please leave them be. You may place a small bowl of water for them if you would like but the mother is often nearby or off foraging for food. As always we strongly encourage anyone looking for a new furry family member to come down to the shelter and please adopt,” added Kaske.



During the Fourth of July weekend, MCACC becomes inundated with calls for service for stray roaming dogs that have been frightened by fireworks. Please do your part to make sure your pets are secure this weekend. Check gates, fences, leashes, collars, etc. and make a safe space for your pet during this time. If MCACC also reaches capacity for dogs, a hold will be placed on taking stray and owner surrender dogs.



MCACC is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm. For animal-related emergencies Monday through Saturday between 8:00am to 5:00pm, call 931.648.5750. For animal-related emergencies outside normal business hours call 931.249.1304.



Available animals can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3Ac1lN0.

