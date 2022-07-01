Montgomery County Parks announces Wade Bourne Nature Center to Reopen Saturday, July 2nd

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department Wade Bourne Nature Center is now reopening to the public. The Center initially closed June 28th, 2022 due to a failure with the HVAC system.

Wade Bourne Nature Center is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10:00am to 5:00pm and Saturdays, from 10:00am to 3:00pm but will be closed this Tuesday, July 5th because of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Center offers an interactive area for kids and adults to learn about the wildlife indigenous to Montgomery County as well as information about the legacy of nationally recognized journalist and conservationist, Wade Bourne.



For information about the Wade Bourne Nature Center visit, www.mcgtn.org/parks/wade-bourne-nature-center.

While at Rotary Park, visitors can also enjoy the trails, playgrounds, pavilions, horseshoe pits, and disc golf. Information about Montgomery County Parks can be found at https://mcgtn.org/parks.