Montgomery County Parks announces Wade Bourne Nature Center to Reopen Saturday, July 2nd

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department Wade Bourne Nature Center is now reopening to the public. The Center initially closed June 28th, 2022 due to a failure with the HVAC system.
Wade Bourne Nature Center is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10:00am to 5:00pm and Saturdays, from 10:00am to 3:00pm but will be closed this Tuesday, July 5th because of the Fourth of July holiday.
For information about the Wade Bourne Nature Center visit, www.mcgtn.org/parks/wade-bourne-nature-center.
While at Rotary Park, visitors can also enjoy the trails, playgrounds, pavilions, horseshoe pits, and disc golf. Information about Montgomery County Parks can be found at https://mcgtn.org/parks.