Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 2nd, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on U.S. 41A/SR 12 consisting of bicycles and pedestrian facilities at mm16.8 – 19.3.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm and 6:00pm until 6:00am, (Excluding holiday restrictions) there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road at MM 17-19.

Daily from 7:00am – 5:00pm, (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149.

Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 + Levee Construction (By Others)

Continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-65

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be a double left lane closure on I-65 NB and single right lane closure on I-65 SB for the installation of extruded panel signs on the Buchanan Street / Garfield Street overpass

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be shoulder closures on I-65, in both directions, for the removal of the overhead sign footing and removal of the damaged overhead sign structure.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

7/5 – 7/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

7/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for setting overhead gantry at MM 65. A Rolling Road Block of 15 minute duration will take place in the Eastbound direction at MM 65.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excluding holiday restrictions) There will be a right lane clousre WB for guardrail installation. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

