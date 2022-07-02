75.4 F
Clarksville Police Department arrest Second Suspect from February 17th, 2022 Homicide

Decarlos Perkins
Decarlos Perkins

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have made a second arrest in the February 17th, 2022 homicide of 20-year-old Decarlos Perkins.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his residence in the Wynwood Drive area. 18-year-old Zayonna Price was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Friday, July 1st, and has been charged with Criminal Homicide.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible, Detective Andrea Martin is the lead investigator.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Martin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

