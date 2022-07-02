Nashville Sounds come from behind for 10-8 win over Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – Jon Singleton demolished a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning to put the Sounds ahead in a 10-8 win over the Indianapolis Indians in front of 8,279 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

Nashville erased an early five-run deficit by scoring seven unanswered runs after falling behind 8-3 in the middle of the second inning. David Dahl got the Sounds back in the game after a 2-RBI double, then Mario Feliciano brought home Tyler White with an RBI groundout to make it 8-6 after two frames.

The Sounds drew within a run with Patrick Dorrian’s third-inning solo shot, then tied the game at 8-8 with Brice Turang’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Sounds relievers combined to pitch 7.1 scoreless innings after Indianapolis’ big second inning. Andy Otero got Nashville out of the second and pitched into the sixth inning. Right-hander Zack Brown retired all four of his batters faced to keep things tied through seven. Right-hander Peter Strzelecki (W, 4-0) finished off the night with two scoreless innings, picking up the win.



White, Dahl, Weston Wilson, and Brian Navarreto each had two hits for Nashville, respectively. Turang, White, and Singleton scored a couple of times in the 10-run offensive explosion, while Dahl and Singleton tied with three RBI each.



Marcus Walden had a rough first start for the Sounds. After cruising through the first inning, the right-hander allowed eight runs (all earned) on six hits and three walks in the second inning. This includes a grand slam hit by Pittsburgh’s rehabbing first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo.



The Sounds conclude the six-game series with the Indians tomorrow night at 6:05pm. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (0-4, 6.59) starts for the Sounds and Indianapolis’ starter is still to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

Jon Singleton (1-for-2, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB) hit his 11th home run and fifth go-ahead blast of the season. Also, his two walks bring him to 60 on the season, tied for the most in the International League.

David Dahl (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, K) tallied his 19th multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game this year.

Andy Otero (4.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) made his fourth outing of 4.0+ scoreless innings out of the bullpen with the Sounds.

Peter Strzelecki (W, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) has now struck out 38 batters in 22.2 innings in Triple-A this season.

Patrick Dorrian (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI) hit his first home run with the Sounds.

