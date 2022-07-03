80.6 F
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide Investigation on Ringgold Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 10:32pm, Saturday night, July 2nd, 2022 the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting that already occurred call in the 400 block of Ringgold Road.

Upon arrival, a white male was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare where he was later pronounced deceased.

CPD officers believed that the suspect was still in the area and set up a perimeter around an apartment building. A person of interest eventually came out of the apartment and surrendered to police officers where he was taken into custody. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

CPD Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team have responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting. The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin notifications have been made.
 
No other information is available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Carlton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

