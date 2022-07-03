Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Independence Day Weekend

Washington, D.C. – When the great American experiment began, our Founding Fathers envisioned a nation that worked for “We the People” and enshrined that vision in the Constitution.
But, this Independence Day weekend, Tennesseans are suffering because the Biden administration prioritized a radical agenda instead of the promises in the preamble.
Rather than blindly pushing ahead, Joe Biden and the radicals in Washington need to remember the Founders’ promises, abandon their disastrous wish list, and start fighting for the future that “We the People” deserve.
The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a victory for the pro-life movement! I am introducing a resolution alongside 14 of my colleagues to encourage volunteers as they fearlessly defend life. I also joined legislation stopping the Biden administration from declaring a federal emergency on abortion. Click here to learn more.
Following reports that thousands of Ukrainian children have gone missing since Russia invaded Ukraine, I sent a letter demanding an investigation from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres. The Russian regime must not use child abductions as a political weapon in their unprovoked invasion.
- I sent a letter to the CEO of TikTok following reports about the company giving Beijing access to Americans’ private data.
