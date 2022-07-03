Nashville Ballet’s 2022 Summer Intensive brings in Students from Across the Country

Nashville, TN – School of Nashville Ballet kicked off their 2022 Summer Intensive this month by welcoming over 200 students from across the country into their studios.

An annual training experience led by some of the dance world’s most sought-after instructors, School of Nashville Ballet’s Summer Intensive allows aspiring dancers ages 12–22 to advance in their technique and accelerate into the next phase of their career.

“Summer Intensives are a right of passage for young dancers. It is a chance for students to spread their wings and gain life and dance experience,” shared Academy Principal Dodie Askegard. “At School of Nashville Ballet, we balance the need for training with personal, artistic expression. Our goal is that each student will leave our studios not only with stronger technique but with a better sense of who they are and what they love to do.”



Ranging from one-week to five-week sessions, this year’s 265 Summer Intensive students will learn directly from both esteemed local dance professionals and nationally renowned guest artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to work alongside former New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and current Rehearsal Director of Philidelphia Ballet Charles Askegard, Metropolitan Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Maniya Barredo, Erin Kouwe, Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, former Nashville Ballet Company Dancer and current Director of Grand Rapids School of Dance Jon Upleger, and more.

In addition to these prestigious training experiences, students will have a brand-new opportunity this year to participate in School of Nashville Ballet’s first-ever Choreographic Intensive. A highly-selective, five-week program, Choreographic Intensive allows advanced students to work directly with Nashville Ballet artistic staff, Company dancers, and guest choreographers to develop brand-new works in the studio. This uniquely-Nashville Ballet experience gives each dancer an opportunity to expand their choreographic repertoire while also growing in their technique and developing their own artistic voice and style.

About Nashville Ballet

“Focusing on developing dancers from a technical and artistic perspective together is essential to what we do at Nashville Ballet,” shared Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin. “Learning and performing new choreography gives students the chance to develop a skill that will guide them through careers at any professional company, and to be able to learn from our Company members and former school faculty gives them a real sense of what it means to be a part of the Nashville Ballet family.”Nashville Ballet’s Summer Intensive will continue through July 22nd, 2022. To learn more about the program and additional opportunities at School of Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling.



Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming. Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring hybrid learning dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state.



School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students ages 2 and up. To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.



Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders and community partners, as well as hundreds of generous individuals, provide ongoing support of Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.