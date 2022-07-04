Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts announces Kevin Loveland Jr. as new coordinator

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced the hiring of a new coordinator – Kevin Loveland Jr.

Loveland, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in dance from Austin Peay State University in 2012, has been an adjunct professor in APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance since 2018. Loveland also holds a Master of Fine Arts in Dance from Mills College.

“The Community School of the Arts at APSU is growing, and we are thrilled to have Kevin Loveland Jr. on board to continue this exciting trajectory,” said Dr. Janice Crews, director of the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Arts, which operates the CSA.



Loveland, who uses the pronoun they, will start their new job on July 5th, 2022.



“I am very excited for this new journey in my life and career,” they said. “The Community School of the Arts is a great program and has stayed on a steady incline over the years.



“I am excited to help the program expand even further.”



Community engagement drives the CSA’s purpose, and all classes and workshops are open and available to the public. In mid-July, the school will hold its first summer arts camp for children ages 8-15.



“Kevin has a wealth of experience working in education and community outreach programs, where they have served in a variety of critical roles, and also as a freelance artist and artistic director in both community and professional theatres,” Crews said.



Loveland also has served as manager in the costume shop, artistic director of the department’s dance concerts, and production coordinator and mentor for student dance concerts.



In 2010, they began a dance company, Modern Love Dance Company, which has presented work across the country.



Loveland has taught choreography at Mills College, Tennessee Association of Dance, Watauga Arts Academy, French Woods Festival, American College Dance Association and The Garage in San Francisco.