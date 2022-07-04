Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 4th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 4th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Avery is an adult, medium size, female Collie mix. She is vaccinated, spayed and would love a yard to run around in and play. She can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Penelope is a lovely female medium hair domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before going home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lucky Luke is a handsome senior male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained, and neutered. He is a bit special needs as having been diagnosed with a Grade 3/6 Heart Murmur and has had some dental extractions done so he is on a soft food diet only. He is good with cats, dogs, and children and would just love his forever home. All adoption fees have been reduced for the next couple of weeks to help get these babies into their new homes.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Wolfman is a 9-month-old male domestic shorthair kitten with a gorgeous black silky coat. He has been fully vetted, dewormed, on flea and tick prevention, neutered and litter trained. He has been raised around cats, dogs, and chickens.

Wolfman’s adoption fee has been reduced and can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a young male Pit Bull terrier mix. Now we’re going to get real here for a second as we know many people looking here for available pets have probably seen this lovable boy on here for a while. There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with Drako that a strong, alpha pack leader/active family can’t handle. He just needs boundaries as he is still a young, very energetic pup.

He will benefit from someone who will set boundaries and get this boy out on adventures. Hiking, Biking, trips to swim in the river or lakes, and a big yard. Everyone knows a tired dog is a very happy dog. In return to keeping this guy busy, you will be rewarded tenfold with the most loyal loving pup. He is neutered, fully vetted and house trained. Drako does need to be the only dog in the home and a cat-free home is a must.

Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is the sweetest little girl. She is a Pit Bull Terrier mix and needs a loving, understanding family that will be committed to continuing with her medical needs. She had skin issues and it’s been rough on her coat. She is Heartworm positive and that is being covered by the rescue.

This sweet soul has been treated for her skin issues, been fully vetted, spayed and has had several eye surgeries to correct issues. Jupiter has allergies so she gets allergy injections, special RX food and regular vet visits. She does well with some dogs and children but would love to be your one and only. She’s come so far, let’s not fail her now!



Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Miles is a 7-month-old, smart, funny, athletic male Australian Cattle Dog/ Blue Heeler mix. He is up to date with shots, microchipped, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs, not sure about cats but remembers he is of a herding breed so if anything he will be at least curious about them. Miles would love a yard to play in and would do well in Agility, Barn Hunts, swimming, hiking and any outdoor activities.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sagley is an older boy who loves to play and in the next instant be the best couch potato buddy! He is fully vetted, neutered, loves his walks and is house trained! Good with dogs with proper introductions. He can do well in an apartment or home. He is a great boy just looking for his forever family.

To meet Sagley please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Shiori is just the prettiest domestic shorthair kitty. She is very quiet at first until she gets comfortable in her surroundings. She would love another kitty to play with and learn from. At night she calms down and curls up with you. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained.

PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Buddy is a male senior Chihuahua. He is affectionate, loyal, protective, independent, and very dignified! He is very low-key. Buddy was an unfortunate victim of the severe Louisiana floodings and was scooped up by the rescue to help him find his new family.

He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with children, dogs, and cats. He does get protective of those near him but he has hardly any teeth left so that kind of leaves him quite comical. He loves his people and just wants his own place to call home.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing