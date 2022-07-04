83.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, July 4, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Fatal Crash on Dover road at Charlemagne Boulevard

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 2:40am, on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022 the Clarksville Police Department responded to a wreck with injuries on Dover Road at Charlemagne Boulevard.

A 2010 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the roadway and struck a metal utility pole near Charlemagne Boulevard.

The female driver was life-flighted to Nashville and is reported to be in critical but stable condition. The male passenger, 32-year-old Mitchell Hersey of Clarksville died as a result of his injuries and his next of kin has been notified.

CPD is asking for anyone with information regarding this crash or additional video footage to please contact Investigator Crosby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5336. or call 911.

