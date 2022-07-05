101st Airborne Division hold Color Casing Ceremony for deployment to Europe

Fort Campbell, KY – Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica E. Knapp, division senior enlisted adviser, cased the division colors today prior to deployment during the color casing ceremony on July 5th, 2022, at division headquarters, Fort Campbell, KY.

Elements of 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” and 101st Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion have been ordered to deploy, marking the first time the division has deployed to Europe in nearly 80 years.

Narrating the color casing was Staff Sgt. Joel Reyes, Voice of the Eagle.



“The very soul of a military unit is symbolized in the Colors under which it fights…”



“[The Colors lead] the unit into battle. “When in action, resolve not to part with the Colors, but rather part you’re your own life.” Today, the Colors serve as a binding symbol of continuity and point of inspiration for the future. Commanders and Soldiers come and go, but the Colors will remain stead-fast.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Secretary of Defense has directed the deployment of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and headquarters and headquarters Battalion, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the European Command Theater of Operations.”

“The Colors under which a unit fights represent the history, honor, and esprit de corps of the soldiers of that unit.

“The casing of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Colors and headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Colors, symbolize their departure from Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Their Colors will remain cased until the redploy the European Command Theater of Operations.”