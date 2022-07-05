Paul Turner new Chairman of Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is pleased to announce Paul Turner as the Chairman of the Board for the 2022-2023 term. Turner of Ajax Distributing, has been an active leader in the community with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce; serving as Division Vice-Chair of Military Affairs (2017-2018) and Chairman for a two-year term (2020-2022).

Turner also served on the EDC executive committee for a two-year term (2020-2022). Turner is married with two daughters, a graduate of Ole Miss, Leadership Clarksville Class of 2015, and Leadership Middle Tennessee Class of 2019.



Also serving on the Economic Development Board Executive Committee for the July 2022-2023 term are Don Jenkins, EDC Chair-Elect; Kyle Luther, EDC Secretary-Treasurer; Mark Kelly Chamber of Commerce Chair; Khandra Smalley, IDB Past Chair; Matt Cunningham, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Past-Chair; Mike Rainey, Chamber of Commerce Chair-Elect; Will Sanders, IDB Vice-Chair; and to be named, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Chair-Elect. Ginna Holleman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Fortera, completed a term of service EDC Board of Directors, as the EDC Chair on June 30th, 2022.



“Paul is a great champion of the community and has been dedicated in his service to the Chamber for over five years and the EDC for two years. The EDC is proud to welcome him as chair for the 2033-2023 term,” said Buck Dellinger, Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council CEO.



The EDC is organized to develop, direct, and maintain economic development strategies to further and advance the general welfare and economic prosperity of Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding area.

The EDC has been jointly organized by the Industrial Development Board for Clarksville-Montgomery County, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Clarksville (Convention and Visitors Bureau). The organization actively works to bring new industries to Clarksville, support existing businesses, and maintain our high standards of living with arts, entertainment, and hospitality.

The EDC quarterly meetings are open to the public and notice is posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at clarksvillepartnership.com/contactus/meetings