APSU Golf earns a program-record Five WGCA All-American Scholar honors

Coral Springs, FL – A program-record five Austin Peay State University (APSU) golfers were among the 1,485 nationwide honorees to earn Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar honors for the 2021-22 year, the organization announced Tuesday.

Riley Cooper (master’s in management) earned her fourth-career WGCA honor, joining Catie Tucker (2007-11), Rachel Denton (2010-24), Meghan Mueller (2011-15), Jessica Cathey (2012-16), Anna Michelle Moore (2014-18), Ashton Goodley (2015-19), and Taylor Goodley (2015-19) as the only Governors to earn the honors four times in a career.

Kady Foshaug (marketing) also earned her second-straight WGCA honor with freshmen Kaley Campbell (biochemistry), Maggie Glass (marketing), and Erica Scutt (marketing) earning their first career All-American Scholar recognition.



“I am so proud to have five ladies named WGCA All-American scholars,” said four-time WGCA All-American Scholar and Austin Peay State University head coach Jessica Combs. “These girls are not only assets on the course, but in the classroom as well. They work hard in everything they do and it has definitely shown this year.”



With five earning WGCA All-American honors this year, APSU has had 55 total golfers earn these honors with at least one selection every year since 2005-06. The Governor’s five selections also match the 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, and 2017-18 teams for the most in program history.



The WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams recognize the outstanding academic and athletic achievements in women’s college golf. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection to these teams in college athletics, women’s golfers must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher (on a 4.00 scale) for the entirety of their collegiate career and have played in 50 percent of their school’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year – counting rounds as an individual and the conference tournament.



For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.