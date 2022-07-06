Blanchfield Army Community Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccine for beneficiaries age 6 months and older

Fort Campbell, KY – COVID-19 vaccines are now available by appointment at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries, ages 6 months to 4 years, at Fort Campbell and surrounding communities.

Vaccines and boosters remain available by appointment for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries age 5 and older based on CDC guidance.

Retirees and family members assigned to a primary care manager at BACH including Screaming Eagle, Byrd, Air Assault, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes can schedule an appointment by calling the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677.

TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries not assigned to BACH can schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster at BACH by utilizing the DHA Appointing Tool on the hospital website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil



Service members may receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster without an appointment weekdays from 12:30pm to 3:30pm at the Soldier Readiness Processing site, located in the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Avenue, Fort Campbell.



The CDC recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 5 years and older, if eligible.



Beneficiaries may learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html



Anyone coming for a vaccine appointment at BACH or SRP walk-ins, should be free from COVID-19 infection, recent COVID exposure or COVID-like symptoms.



Patients who have received an initial COVID-19 vaccine should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card when coming for subsequent vaccines or boosters.



Beneficiaries assigned to BACH with individual questions may contact their care team using TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com