Everyone had a Blast at Clarksville’s Independence Day Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s 2022 Independence Day Celebration took place Sunday, July 3rd at Liberty Park. This free event featured activities, a live concert, and a fireworks show. This year’s fireworks display is co-sponsored by the City of Clarksville and the Montgomery County Government.

Activities like cornhole, sack races, etc, started at 5:00pm. The concerts began at 6:30pm.

“Tonight, we have our traditional July 3rd Independence Day Celebration at Liberty Park. The evening consists of food vendors, merchandise vendors, entertainment, and kids’ activities,” said Maggie Houts, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Event Planning Supervisor.

“The weather was scaring us a little bit. But, we needed the rain so we can safely have the fireworks. We are glad it was early because it is gorgeous with a nice sunset,” Houts stated.

“The fireworks are gonna be extra booming this year. For the first time, we are co-sponsoring with Montgomery County. So with them, we are able to put on a bigger fireworks show than we’ve ever had,” exclaimed Houts.

“This is a great event. It’s Family-friendly with free games and lots of food trucks. It is an opportunity for everyone to come out and fellowship after a long dry spell from both weather as well as COVID,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.

“It is a great turnout. People have been really excited about being here. So we look forward to having a great event, stated Mayor Pitts. “We needed the rain, so I didn’t mind. but I’m glad it moved on and it’s gonna hold off for us.”

There was plenty of food and drink available for purchase from local vendors, including Kadi’s Tacos and More, Snowie Brothers, Say Cheese Please, Sugar Boogar TN, B’More Salty TN, D&B Concessions, Snowie, Johnny and Junes Italian Ice, Tacos Azteca, and Burgasm Urban Eats.

The concerts took place on the Great Lawn near the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The band on stage was Stray Nova. They played rock songs and some blues songs. Next up was The Jimmy Church Band playing selections from Motown, Pop to Rock’ N Roll.

At 9:10pm, the fireworks show began. The sky lit up with one great blast after another. It was one fantastic show. It lasted 20 minutes, the longest ever for the event.

“The turnout was absolutely great. Right now we estimate we had over 3,000 people come out. This is something we have not had in the past two years so people were ready to come out and celebrate,” Houst said.