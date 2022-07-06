89 F
News

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer’s Hold Law Enforcement Academy for Explorer Post

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – On July 1st, 2022 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers (SROs) held a ceremony at West Creek High School to recognize the achievement and academy graduation of 11 Law Enforcement Explorers of Post 600.

The Explorer program serves as an educational program for young men and women ages 14 to 20. This program was chartered through Learning for Life an affiliate of the Boy Scouts of America.

The program works to familiarize the youth with specialized law enforcement training. Some of the training includes first aid, introduction to criminal law and police procedure, constitutional law, evidence collection, courtroom testimony, physical fitness, traffic stops, use of force, and response to active shooters.
 
The academy lasted two weeks and concluded with a written and practical examination. All passed. All were excited to share what they had learned.

(L to R) Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, Sgt. Christian, Dep. Campagna, Christina Stever, Justin Wilens, Remington Hillary, Abigail Funderburk, Westley (Kentrell) Washington, Sheynne Flores Elizabeth Jones, Jacob Winters, Jackson Rathburn, Roque Martinez, Prisylla Moulden, Dep. Bailey, Sgt. Delaney, Dep. M. Smith, Lt. Silva.
(L to R) Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, Sgt. Christian, Dep. Campagna, Christina Stever, Justin Wilens, Remington Hillary, Abigail Funderburk, Westley (Kentrell) Washington, Sheynne Flores Elizabeth Jones, Jacob Winters, Jackson Rathburn, Roque Martinez, Prisylla Moulden, Dep. Bailey, Sgt. Delaney, Dep. M. Smith, Lt. Silva.

As the excited Explorers left the classroom to prepare for graduation, Sgt. Angela Christian stopped them and pointedly asked, “Who determines cause of death in an investigation?” Explorers responded in unison, “Medical Examiner does!” Correct they were.



 
The ceremony took place at 2:00pm with family and friends attending. Sheriff John Fuson addressed the explorers expressing, “I know it’s been eye opening since you’ve started the program and I think that this summer program is great to help you all evolve into the future servers that I know you’re going to be. This is not something that you just do; it is something that you feel inside of you. I know each of you know what I am saying when I say that.” He presented each Explorer with a Certificate of Graduation.
 
To learn more about this exceptional program check out this link: https://mcgtn.org/sheriff/explorers

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
