Nashville Sounds bombard Columbus Clippers for 9-3 win

Columbus, OH – The Nashville Sounds cruised to a 9-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday night, using seven quality innings from starter Dylan File and clutch hitting from Pablo Reyes and Tyler White to take their fifth straight win.

Nashville led from the very start, with Reyes hitting a leadoff homer off Clippers starter Logan Allen. A few batters later, White put one over the left field wall to make it 3-0 Sounds through a half inning.

File (W, 4-4) was nearly untouchable through the first five innings. Striking out six of his first nine batters faced, File did not allow a runner until the fourth inning and did not allow a hit until the fifth. He held Columbus off the scoreboard through six innings, striking out a season-high eight batters over a season-long seven innings in the start.

Up 5-0 after five innings, the Sounds had another big inning to cement their lead. Garrett Whitley, White and David Dahl came through with three-straight RBI hits to make it an eight-run game. Reyes added his third and final RBI of the night with a double in the seventh.



Peter Strzelecki and Trevor Kelley combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Strzelecki allowed one hit but nothing else in the eighth inning and Kelley worked a one-hit ninth.



White had a special night from the dish, reaching base five times in a 3-for-3, two-walk effort. The righty finished a triple shy of the cycle. Reyes, Dahl and Brent Diaz also had multi-hit efforts.



Ethan Small (5-3, 3.30) is scheduled to start in game three of the series tomorrow for the Sounds, going up against Guardians prospect Xzavion Curry (1-0, 3.60). First pitch is at 6:05pm in Columbus.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have taken five-straight wins for the first time in 2022. They’ve also won eight in a row at Huntington Park (dating back to last season) and have a 3.5 game lead over the Clippers in the International League West Division standings.

Dylan File (W, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) picked up his third quality start this season.

Tyler White (3-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB) set a season-high in RBI, reaching all five plate appearances.

David Dahl (2-for-5, 2B, RBI, K) and Pablo Reyes (2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) and their 20th and 12th multi-hit games, respectively.

In his first outing with Nashville since May 15th, Trevor Kelley (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K) lowered his ERA to 0.64 in 14 appearances for the Sounds.

