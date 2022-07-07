87.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Clarksville Gas and Water Department releases update on Dunbar Cave Road lane closure for Gas Main Maintenance

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports that the westbound lane on Dunbar Cave Road has also been closed between Basham Lane and Jodine Anne Drive due to the natural gas main maintenance work.

Traffic will be detoured to Basham Lane and Jodine Anne Drive. Motorists are asked to slow down when approaching the work zone and follow the directions of the flaggers.

The gas main maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 6:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

