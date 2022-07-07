Clarksville Police Department reports Road Rage incident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Old Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a “shots fired call” in the area of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road at approximately 4:04pm.
The victim was traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard when he was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle. The victim ran off the road and into a small ditch and the suspect vehicle left the area.
The victim has been transported to Tennova Healthcare with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detectives at District 3 Criminal Investigations, at 931.648.0656.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.