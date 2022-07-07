Clarksville Police Department reports Road Rage incident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Old Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a “shots fired call” in the area of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road at approximately 4:04pm.

The victim was traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard when he was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle. The victim ran off the road and into a small ditch and the suspect vehicle left the area.

The victim has been transported to Tennova Healthcare with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and officers with CPD are on scene and currently have Wilma Rudolph shut down. They do have one lane open in each direction, but there is currently heavy traffic congestion. CPD is asking motorists to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared. More information will be provided when available.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detectives at District 3 Criminal Investigations, at 931.648.0656.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.