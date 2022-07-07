Clarksville Police Department responds to Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 the Clarksville Police Department was called to a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:11pm when a vehicle traveling north on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard hit a pedestrian who has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim is a 16-year-old male from Missouri who was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a motorist. He was with his father at the time of the crash.



Both north and southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were shut down at Holiday Drive and remained so until the scene was processed by FACT investigators.



There is no other information available for release at this time.