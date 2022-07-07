87.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 7, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 the Clarksville Police Department was called to a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:11pm when a vehicle traveling north on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard hit a pedestrian who has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim is a 16-year-old male from Missouri who was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a motorist. He was with his father at the time of the crash.
 
Both north and southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were shut down at Holiday Drive and remained so until the scene was processed by FACT investigators.
 
There is no other information available for release at this time.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department releases update on Dunbar Cave Road lane closure for Gas Main Maintenance
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online