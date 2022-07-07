Excessive Heat Warning continues for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reminds everyone that the Excessive Heat Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee is still in effect until Friday, July 8th at midnight.

Thre will be dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 each day. This affects much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.



To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.



Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Today and Tonight

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue. Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in place for most of the area.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected. A few may be severe with damaging wind gusts.

Friday through Wednesday

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue through Friday. Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in place for most of the area.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday through Saturday. A few storms may be severe with damaging winds.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.