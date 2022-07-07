Strong Winds possible for Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that strong winds will impact portions of Southeastern Montgomery County, Central Davidson County, Northern Dickson County, Sumner County, Northwestern Wilson County, Cheatham County, Macon County, Northwestern Trousdale County, and Southern Robertson County through 6:30pm.

At 6:03pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line from Portland to Greenbrier to Erin. Movement was southeast at 35

mph.

Winds up to 45 mph are expected. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This includes the following highways

Interstate 40 between mile markers 202 and 215, and between mile markers 218 and 226.

Interstate 65 between mile markers 82 and 115.

Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 49.

Locations impacted include

Gallatin, Lebanon, Springfield, Dickson, Ashland City, Lafayette, Hartsville, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, White Bluff, Lakewood, Westmoreland and Pegram.