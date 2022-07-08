Austin Peay State University Softball sign Power 5 Conference transfer Ashley Martin

Clarksville, TN – For the first time since the 2006 season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team is adding a transfer from a Power 5 Conference, as the Governors announce the signing of pitcher Ashley Martin, who was a member of Big 10 Conference member Michigan State during the 2022 season.

Martin is the second NCAA Division I student-athlete to make the direct transfer for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, along with Miami University infielder Macee Roberts, while also being the third former Division I athlete to be added in this recruiting cycle, with infielder Gabi Apiag having played at Alabama Birmingham before playing this past spring at Volunteer State Community College.

The last transfer from a Power 5 Conference school was outfielder Megan Brooks, who transferred to APSU from Kentucky prior to the 2006 season.



As a freshman, Martin appeared in six games in the circle for the Spartans, including one start against Detroit Mercy.



Overall, she pitched 15.1 innings and recorded 12 strikeouts while walking nine and posting a 2.74 ERA.



Before her time at Michigan State, Martin prepped at Scottsburg High School, in Scottsburg, Indiana, where she posted a 35-16 career record, including a 14-2 mark her senior year.



She also finished her career with 577 strikeouts in 363 innings pitched (11.1 per seven innings), along with nine career shutouts – including one no-hitter – and two saves.