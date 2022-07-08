Clarksville Police reports Shooting Victim on Hickory Grove Boulevard passes away

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports Hickory Grove Boulevard is back open. This is still an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time.

The individual that was shot, died as a result of his injuries, CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.

CPD would like to remind the public that there are no suspects at large.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.