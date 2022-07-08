91.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police reports Shooting Victim on Hickory Grove Boulevard passes away
News

Clarksville Police reports Shooting Victim on Hickory Grove Boulevard passes away

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports Hickory Grove Boulevard is back open. This is still an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time.

The individual that was shot, died as a result of his injuries, CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.

CPD would like to remind the public that there are no suspects at large.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville Police respond to Shooting on Hickory Grove Boulevard at Sunset Drive
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online