Clarksville Women’s Club donates Documents to Montgomery County Archives

Clarksville, TN – Patty Gabilondo, President, and Deanna Shepard, Vice President of the Clarksville Women’s, Club were joined by members of the Art Study Group as well as the Clarksville Women’s Club at the office of the Montgomery County Archives where the ladies were treated to a tour of the facility by County Archivist Jill Hastings-Johnson and her staff.

Last fall, members of the Clarksville Women’s Club discovered numerous items in their clubhouse storage room dating back to the early 1900s.

These items are now being cataloged and preserved and will become part of a special collection in the Montgomery County Archives.