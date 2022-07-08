88.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeArts/LeisureClarksville Women's Club donates Documents to Montgomery County Archives
Arts/Leisure

Clarksville Women’s Club donates Documents to Montgomery County Archives

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Women's Club with the Documents they donated to the Montgomery County Archives
Clarksville Women's Club with the Documents they donated to the Montgomery County Archives

Clarksville Women's ClubClarksville, TN – Patty Gabilondo, President, and Deanna Shepard, Vice President of the Clarksville Women’s, Club were joined by members of the Art Study Group as well as the Clarksville Women’s Club at the office of the Montgomery County Archives where the ladies were treated to a tour of the facility by County Archivist Jill Hastings-Johnson and her staff.

Documents donated to the Montgomery County Archives by the Clarksville Women's Club.
Documents donated to the Montgomery County Archives by the Clarksville Women’s Club.

Last fall, members of the Clarksville Women’s Club discovered numerous items in their clubhouse storage room dating back to the early 1900s.

These items are now being cataloged and preserved and will become part of a special collection in the Montgomery County Archives.

Documents donated to the Montgomery County Archives by the Clarksville Women's Club.
Documents donated to the Montgomery County Archives by the Clarksville Women’s Club.
Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Franklin Street road closure for sewer main repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online