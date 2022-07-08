Nashville Sound get Fourth Straight win against Columbus Clippers, 5-3

Columbus, OH – Abraham Almonte drove in four runs for the second time in his last three games, and the Nashville Sounds won their seventh straight game, sinking the Columbus Clippers, 5-3, on Friday night at Huntington Park.

The Sounds now lead Columbus by a season-high 5.5 games atop the division and have clinched a third straight winning series.

Almonte, who has four home runs in his last five games, got the Sounds going in the fourth inning with a two-run shot off Peyton Battenfield (5-5). Two batters later, Jon Singleton launched a solo shot, his fourth homer in his last 10 games, and it was 3-0.



Columbus fought back in the bottom of the fourth with the only two runs they managed off starter Josh Lindblom (3-4), who tossed five solid innings in his first outing since June 26th.



That 3-2 score was still in place in the top of the eighth when Almonte smashed a single to left center, scoring Pablo Reyes and Brice Turang for a 5-2 cushion. Marcus Walden followed Lindblom and struck out seven over 3 1/3 innings, getting touched for one run in the ninth inning before Peter Strzelecki retired the final two hitters for his third save.



The six-game series continues Saturday night at 6:05pm CT. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-4, 6.68) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (51-30). The starter for Columbus (46-36) is yet to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

In addition to their 7th straight win, the Sounds have won 11 of their last 13 and 12 of their last 16.

The Sounds are 20-5 this season when they hit multiple homers in a game.

Dating back to last season, the Sounds are 10-0 all-time at Huntington Park in Columbus.

The Sounds’ starting rotation owns a 2.35 ERA (6er/23ip) in the series…Caleb Boushley 6ip, 0r…Dylan File 7ip, 3r…Ethan Small 5ip, 1r…Josh Lindblom 5ip, 2r.

Jon Singleton went 2-for-4 and is hitting .419 (13-for-31) with 4 homers, 12 RBIs and 11 walks in his last 10 games.

