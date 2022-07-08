Robert Harris hired as APSU Men’s Basketball Strength, Conditioning Coach

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball head coach Nate James announced the hiring of Robert Harris as the men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach, Thursday.

Harris comes to Clarksville after spending eight years with the University of Kentucky, serving as the Kentucky men’s basketball strength and condition coach. In his eight seasons with the program, the Wildcats won four SEC regular-season and tournament titles.

In his first season at Kentucky, he helped the Wildcats maintain peak physical condition as they reeled off an unprecedented 38-straight victory to start the 2014-15 season. He was also responsible for the skills and athletic testing at Kentucky’s annual pro day, where scouts and general managers across the NBA attend two days of UK practice for a basis of physical measurements for future professional evaluations.



Prior to Kentucky, Harris served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for football at the University of Arkansas. Before his stint at Arkansas, Harris worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals for three years. With the Bengals, Harris was responsible for assisting in the development of the programs and weight room operations.



Harris is a 2009 graduate of Kentucky State University with a bachelor of arts in physical education. He earned a master’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University in sports administration in 2010. He and his wife, Maria, have two daughters: Anaya and Alaya.

