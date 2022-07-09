Roxy Regional Theatre’s Company Cabaret to perform Broadway hits this Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – Broadway’s biggest hits are coming to the Roxy Regional Theatre at the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic downtown Clarksville next week!

For one evening only, join us for a special night of music and entertainment featuring our company members as they perform iconic songs made famous on Broadway stages in our Company Cabaret: Broadway Hits this coming Wednesday, July 13th at 7:00pm.

Presented on the main stage, selections will include such favorites as “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables, “Gethsemane” from Jesus Christ Superstar, “If I Were A Rich Man” from Fiddler on the Roof, and many more!



Don’t miss our talented company of professional actors who come to the Roxy Regional Theatre from all over the country as we showcase their vocal talents in one special evening.



Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org