Clarksville Christian School announces Dr. Andrea Pewitt named Director of Academic Innovation and Strategy

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School has announced the addition of Dr. Andrew Pewitt as the Director of Academic Innovation and Strategy. Pewitt has been in education for over two decades and is coming to CCS from Lipscomb University, where she served as the Program Director of the IDEAL Program.

Prior to working with Lipscomb, she was a district Special Education Supervisor in Cheatham County, has extensive classroom experience, and has presented at numerous conferences at the local, state, regional, and national levels.

Clarksville Christian School President, Dr. Brad Moser says, “We are simply delighted that Dr. Pewitt is joining our team. She is a highly regarded speaker, teacher, and trainer who comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”



He added that, “The face of education is changing, and Dr. Pewitt will be working hand in hand with our faculty members to continually refine programs, develop new academic initiatives, and equip students and teachers with the tools they need to thrive.”



Pewitt received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University. She then continued her education at APSU, where she earned a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction, and also an Education Specialist degree in Administration and Supervision. She holds a Doctor of Education degree from Lipscomb University.



Regarding her new role at CCS, Dr. Pewitt states, “I feel blessed and honored to begin my work with the CCS family! I am excited to walk alongside the teachers on this journey and to help them elevate instruction, so they can be top-notch for the students at CCS!”

