Sunday, July 10, 2022
Clarksville Police Department reports early morning Vehicle Crash on Tiny Town Road at Broadripple Drive

Vehicle in the Red River.
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries that occurred on Tiny Town Road and Broadripple Drive early Sunday morning..

At approximately 12:30am, CPD received a call that a vehicle had just run off of the bridge and drove into the Red River. The vehicle was sinking but the driver was able to get out of the car and make it to shore.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and officers determined that he was driving while intoxicated and was arrested. The vehicle’s lights were still on and could be seen from the roadway.

No one else is inside the vehicle and for safety precautions, the vehicle will not be removed from the river until daylight hours.

