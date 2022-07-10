80 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 10, 2022
HomePoliticsMarsha Blackburn Report: Tired Of Joe Biden’s Spending Spree? You’re not alone
Politics

Marsha Blackburn Report: Tired Of Joe Biden’s Spending Spree? You’re not alone

News Staff
By News Staff
Senator Marsha Blackburn.
Senator Marsha Blackburn.

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – While Americans did their best to focus on freedom this past weekend, there was no escaping the fallout from the Joe Biden administration’s many failures. Biden’s radical, inflationary spending has sent prices skyrocketing to a 40-year high.

Grocery bills broke records this year, and travelers are paying 45% more for airfare than they did in 2019. Despite Biden’s best efforts, no amount of spending or woke policies will destroy We the People’s resolve.

I am confident that my efforts in Washington and Tennesseans’ work in their own communities will overcome the crises caused by radicals in Washington.

Weekly Breakdown

Our service members are the bedrock of America. Firing 40,000 Guardsmen for refusing the COVID vaccine would be both a complete disgrace and a threat to our national security. I am honored to stand beside our National Guardsmen and women by introducing legislation to protect them from President Joe Biden’s forever pandemic.
 
The recent global chip shortage put American medical equipment, computer, and car supply chains on hold. The passage of the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chain Act in the Senate put us one step closer to making existing resources available to producers of semiconductor equipment which will help improve supply chains for consumers.
 
This week, I met with Tennesseans who are helping their communities thrive. In Lincoln County, Giles County, Lawrence, County Wayne County, Hardin County, McNairy County, Chester County, and Madison County, I spoke with first responders, law enforcement, business owners, mayors, and other community leaders about how they plan to succeed in spite of Joe Biden’s radical policies.

Marsha’s Roundup

 

 


 

 

 


ICYMI

  • The White House has resumed a full tour schedule. If you previously requested a tour, make sure to re-submit your request here.
  • Sign up to join Senator Bill Hagerty and me at Tennessee Tuesday every Tuesday the Senate is in session. 
  • You can register for a Capitol tour using the Capitol Visitor Center portal. Special requests for tours led by my staff can be reserved through my website
  • Are you interested in a fall internship in my office? Click here to apply!
  • Is there something you want to see in the Blackburn Report? Email my office to share! 
Previous articleNashville Sounds drop game at Columbus Clippers, 5-3
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online