Nashville Sounds drop game at Columbus Clippers, 5-3

Columbus, OH – The Columbus Clippers rallied with three runs in the seventh inning, avoiding a six-game series sweep with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday at Huntington Park.

Nashville led early for the sixth time in the series after Mario Feliciano’s RBI single in the second. The Clippers answered with a couple of runs in the bottom of the second, taking their first lead in the series. Brice Turang put the Sounds back on top with a two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning.

Columbus took over in the seventh inning with Will Benson’s three-run homer being the difference in the 5-3 contest.

Caleb Boushley finished with a no decision after leaving in line for the win. The Wisconsinite yielded a couple of runs on five hits and two walks in 5.0 innings. He struck out three Clippers on 80 pitches.



Hobie Harris looked sharp in his inning of relief, striking out the side in order in the sixth inning. After a tough seventh inning, Trevor Kelley retired three in a row with a couple of strikeouts in the eighth.



The Sounds bats were led by catcher Mario Feliciano who finished 3-for-4 with a run and RBI. Turang totaled two RBI on a 1-for-4 afternoon.



The Nashville Sounds will be back at First Horizon Park for a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, beginning on Tuesday. Right-hander Dylan File (4-4, 4.37) is scheduled to start in the series opener, going up against Memphis’ Garrett Williams (0-2, 9.45). First pitch is at 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Today’s loss was the Sounds’ first defeat in July. It was also their first-ever loss at Huntington Park (11-1).

Mario Feliciano snapped his four game hitless streak with his third three-hit game and 14th multi-hit game of the season.

Caleb Boushley (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) has gone 5.0 innings without allowing more than three runs in 11 of 17 starts.

The Sounds failed to homer for just the first time in their last nine games.

Trevor Kelley lowered his ERA to 0.60 (15.0 IP/1 ER). He has a 1.00 WHIP in 15 outings with the Sounds.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.