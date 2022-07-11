Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 11th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 11th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Dusty is a young, medium size, very handsome male Labrador Retriever. He is vaccinated, will be neutered before going to his forever home and would love a yard to run around in and play. He will make some lucky family a wonderful hiking, jogging, camping, all ‘round wonderful companion. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Spunk is an adorable male medium-haired domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter box trained and will be neutered before going home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Meatball is the cutest 3-month-old male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and ready for his new home. He is a snuggler when he settles down and enjoys playing with toys, other cats and friendly dogs. He is good with children too. All adoption fees have been reduced for the next couple of weeks to help get these babies into their new homes.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Inky is a 9 week old possible Siamese mix. She has been fully vetted, dewormed, flea/tick treatment, FIV/FELV tested, spayed and litter trained. She is just the prettiest little thing looking for her forever home.

Inky can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is a charming Lab mix approximately 6-7 years old. Bruce is fully vetted, housetrained, neutered, and on Heartworm prevention. Bruce does seem to prefer to be around men, but it’s possible with the right situation he may do well with women at some point. But he does respond better to men at this time.

He bonds quickly and hard to his person and will be your velcro boy. He does need to be the only pet in the home and no children please. He would be a wonderful companion for a single guy looking for a jogging, hiking or camping buddy or even a retired person looking for a great companion.

Come meet Bruce through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bentley is just the sweetest guy out there. He is a 6-year-old mixed breed ( possibly some Lab). He is fully vetted, current on vaccinations, microchipped and neutered. Bentley loves car rides and does well with baths too! He is a bit dog selective so a meet and greet will be needed if other dogs are in the home. This guy also does well with children but prefers a cat free home. He is very affectionate and looking for his forever family.

Bentley can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bonnie is a one-year-old Beagle mix. She is fully vetted, shots updated, microchipped, on heartworm prevention and spayed. She does well with other dogs and loves all types of chew toys.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ryder is a 2-year-old Beagle/possibly some type of Hound mix. He is about 40 pounds so he is medium size. He is fully vetted, neutered, loves his walks, playing and is house trained! Good with dogs but unsure yet about cats. He is an active guy so a yard to play in would be great as well as a family that likes outdoor activities! He is a great boy just looking for his forever family.

To meet Ryder please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or https://www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Just a note here: Unfortunately a shelter in Fayetteville TN will be shutting down and Lisa and her group will be receiving quite a lot of new dogs to her rescue over the next several weeks. We will be helping her by spotlighting as many as we can here to help them find their forever families. So stay tuned!! Thank you!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cicero is just the sweetest domestic shorthair kitty. He is constantly in motion, hoping, jumping and curious about everything! He does very well with other cats and playful, cat savvy dogs and would love another kitty or dog to play with and would like a quieter home. At night he calms down and curls up with you. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained.

PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Sassy is a younger senior female American Stafford Terrier. She is a great snuggler with her people and loves belly rubs and tons of affection. She enjoys going for leisurely walks around the neighborhood. Sassy is loyal, protective and needs to be the only pet in the home. No young energetic children as she does tend to herd them. She is fully vetted, spayed, housetrained, and the sweetest girl.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing