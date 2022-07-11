Clarksville Police Department announces First Responders Back to School Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to invite the public to a combined “First Responders Back to School Bash” on July 30th, 2022.
It will take place at 225 Cunningham Lane (Park Lane Church of the Nazarene), from 9:00am until 3:00pm. and everyone is welcome.
This will be an opportunity for children to interact with first responders and see some of the equipment they use on a daily basis. Carseat checks will take place between the hours of 10:00am thru 2:00pm. to ensure your child’s seat is properly installed.
There is an array of activities to include:
- Music
- Free raffle of student backpacks filled with school supplies
- Free school supplies
- Free hotdogs and snacks
- Free haircuts
Food Trucks will be at this event but will include a cost for their products.
Anyone wishing to donate backpacks or school supplies may drop them off at any of the designated locations:
- 211 Cunningham Lane (CPD District 1 precinct)
- 135 Commerce Street (CPD Headquarters)
- 120 Commerce Street (MCSO)
- Any EMS Station
The point of contact for this event is Officer Jeffrey Derico, 931.614.5621, Officer Ariana Prather 931.614.5642, or Sergeant James Derico (MCSO) 931.320.4173.