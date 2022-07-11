Republican Deanna McLaughlin Announces Pledge to Hold Quarterly Town Hall Meetings

Clarksville, TN – Republican Deanna McLaughlin has announced her pledge to hold quarterly town hall meetings throughout State House District 75. During her 12 years as a Clarksville City Councilman, Deanna held over 125 town hall meetings where she listened to her constituent’s concerns, discussed with them what was to be voted on in the next City Council Meeting, and how she should vote to be the best representative of her constituents.

As your State Representative Deanna will continue this tradition by holding quarterly rotating town hall meetings throughout State House District 75 including Palmyra, Woodlawn, Dotsonville, and Clarksville. Deanna will communicate with constituents so that she knows your desires for our county and will work toward those instead of those of special interest groups. Deanna will work for you, the citizens of State House District 75, every day and never for her own personal benefit or the benefit of a special interest group.