VK Integrated Systems to relocate manufacturing Operations to Clarksville

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and VK Integrated Systems (VKIS) announced today the company will invest $840,000 to relocate its manufacturing operations from Fullerton, California, to Clarksville, Tennessee.

VKIS will create 34 new jobs as the company completes construction on a new facility at 40 International Boulevard in the Clarksville-Montgomery County Corporate Business Park.

Accompanying today’s announcement, VKIS officials also broke ground on the new Montgomery County site.



Through this project, VKIS’ manufacturing sector will join the company’s headquarters and research and development operations, which were relocated to Tennessee in 2019. All three facets of the company will be housed at the International Boulevard location once construction is complete.



VK Integrated Systems specializes in research and development as well as the manufacturing of hardware, software, and supporting architecture for handheld weapons systems. The company has been manufacturing, assembling, programming, firing, and delivering data from rifles with integrated systems since its founding in 2014.



In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 140 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in roughly 40,000 job commitments and $7 billion in capital investment.

Weapons systems manufacturer to relocate operations from California to Tennessee

Manufacturing operations will join company’s headquarters and research and development operations in Montgomery County

“Tennessee offers companies an unmatched business climate and highly skilled workforce. Montgomery County is the ideal location for VK Integrated Systems’ manufacturing operations, and I thank this company for its commitment to job creation in Tennessee.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“We are proud to add VK Integrated Systems to our state’s growing roster of California companies choosing to relocate their headquarters and expand their manufacturing facilities in Tennessee. As a weapons systems manufacturer, this company’s investment in Clarksville will further strengthen the advanced manufacturing footprint in Northern Middle Tennessee while also boosting the quality of life experienced in Montgomery County.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“VK Integrated Systems is excited to further our expansion into Middle Tennessee and grow deeper roots in Clarksville and Montgomery County communities. As a values-based company, we look forward to contributing to the growth of industry and strengthening the local economy with American-made goods.” – Vasilios Kapogianis, president, VK Integrated Systems

“TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate VK Integrated Systems on its decision to establish operations in Clarksville. Helping to foster job creation and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and look forward to VK Integrated Systems future business success in the Valley.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“I’m thrilled VK Integrated Systems is relocating its manufacturing operations to Clarksville with the addition of 34 new jobs. More and more companies are realizing Tennessee is a great place to live and do business. We look forward to the company’s future success.” – Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville)

“The decision by VK Integrated Systems to relocate its manufacturing operations to Clarksville highlights the business-friendly economy, skilled workforce and great quality of life that we have in Montgomery County. I congratulate the company on this exciting announcement and look forward to its continued success in Tennessee.” – Rep. Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville)

“We welcomed VK Integrated Systems’ research and development, along with their headquarters operations in 2019. I remember the first time I met Vasilios and his father. I knew right then that we wanted them here in Montgomery County and they wanted to be here! Now they have completed their commitment by breaking ground on their manufacturing operations. We know the quality of jobs their manufacturing operations will bring and we are excited about this opportunity for our residents” – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

