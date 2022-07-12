APSU ennis earns 11 ITA Scholar-Athlete honors, both teams receive All-Academic Team recognition

Tempe, AZ – Eleven Austin Peay State University tennis student-athletes were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes, while both programs also earned ITA All-Academic Team honors.

Six members of the men’s team – Giovanni Becchis, Anton Damberg, Oliver Andersson, Tom Bolton, Frederic Schlossmann and Hogan Stoker – achieved at least a 3.50 grade-point average to earn the honor.

Damberg, Andersson and Schlossmann each received the honor every season of their collegiate career, combining for 10 selections. Becchis, Bolton and Stoker all received the award following their freshman seasons.

On the women’s team, Martina Paladini-Jennings, Denise Torrealba, Honoka Nakanishi, Danielle Morris, and Jana Leder all hit the necessary GPA requirements to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete distinction.



A pair of alumna, Paladini-Jennings and Morris, each received ITA Scholar-Athlete honors every year at Austin Peay, while the quintet of recipients this year have combined for 13-career selections. Torrealba received the honor following her first collegiate season.



For the sixth-straight year, both the men’s and women’s programs also earned ITA All-Academic Team honors. The ITA All-Academic Team is presented to any ITA program that has a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or above for the preceding academic year.



With a 3.76 team GPA, the men were one of 163 men’s tennis teams to receive the ITA All-Academic Team honor, while the women’s team was one of 250 women’s tennis programs to receive the honor with a team GPA of 3.65.