City of Clarksville hires Dr. Ihab Habib as new Street Department Director

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has announced the hiring of a new Street Department Director who will be integral in the next steps of the Transportation 2020+ plan.

Dr. Ihab Habib will bring over twenty years of experience as a Construction Project Engineer and Educator with expertise in simultaneous management of projects, estimating costs, quality control, construction administration, scheduling, and building information (BIM).

Dr. Habib holds degrees in a variety of fields including:

Doctor of Education, Leadership, & Professional Practice – Trevecca Nazarene University, College of Education – 2015

Master of Engineering, in Civil & Environmental Engineering – Tennessee State University, College of Engineering – 2000

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering & Structures – Ain Shams University, Faculty of Civil Engineering – 1990, Cairo Egypt

Most recently, Dr. Habib has been the Project Engineer for the City of Gallatin as well as an Adjunct Professor for the Engineering Department at Volunteer State Community College. He also spent time from 2011 to 2017 as an Associate Professor & Program Manager of Construction at Austin Peay State University.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said Dr. Habib is the right fit during a time of unprecedented growth in the City.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to bring Dr. Habib on board during this crucial period in our City,” said Pitts. “He is a forward-thinking engineer, but also a strong and thoughtful leader, who will bring new and innovative ideas to the table at a time when it’s needed most.”

“I’d also like to say thank you to the five search committee members who spent countless hours finding the right leader for this department,” added Pitts.

Dr. Habib will begin his tenure with the City of Clarksville on August 1st, 2022. In this role, he will plan and organize direct construction as well as oversee maintenance, engineering, and administrative functions related to the construction and maintenance of streets and related structures.

For more information about the City of Clarksville Street Department visit https://www.cityofclarksville.com/182/Street-Department.

Additional information about the Transportation 2020+ plan can be found at https://www.cityofclarksville.com/1043/Transportation-2020.