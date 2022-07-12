Historic Collinsville will hold Children’s Mini-Camps in July

Clarksville, TN – For anyone looking for a fun and educational activity for children this summer, look no further than Clarksville, Tennessee’s Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement. The settlement is hosting three mini-camps throughout the month of July for children ages 9 to 12.

The first camp, “Ciphers, Secrets and Spies, Oh My!”, held on July 15th, will focus on Civil War code-breaking, intelligence gathering and spies. The second camp, “A Soldier’s Burden”, will occur on July 22nd with a concentration on Civil War equipment, clothing, and rations. The third and final camp, “It’s All Fun and Games”, occurring on July 29th, will discuss Civil War toys and games as well as medical practices. Children can register for one, two or all three camps.

The camps will be held from 9:00am to noon and cost $35.00 each. One parent or guardian is welcome to stay with the child throughout the duration of the camp.



Historic Collinsville is a rural pioneer settlement featuring authentically restored log houses and outbuildings dating from 1830 to the turn of the century. The settlement allows visitors to see what life was like before modern conveniences and technology.



To register for a mini-camp and learn more about Historic Collinsville, visit their website at historiccollinsville.com/events.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement opened in 1974 to give children a “hands-on” experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings. See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home, and more. Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

For more information about Historic Collinsville please visit http://www.historiccollinsville.com and follow them on Facebook.