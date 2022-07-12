Nashville Sounds drop home series opener to Memphis Redbirds, 2-1

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds couldn’t come up with the big hit in a 2-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds in front of 6,995 fans at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.

Nashville mustered only four hits in the series-opening loss but left 10 runners on base. The Sounds left two runners on base in the fifth, two on in the seventh, and left the bases loaded in the eighth.

Memphis grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when Evan Mendoza and Ben DeLuzio had a pair of run-scoring singles off starter Dylan File.

The Sounds had to turn to the bullpen early after File left the game after just two innings. The combination of Andy Otero (2.2 IP), Lucas Erceg (1.1), Zack Brown (1.0), Matt Hardy (1.0) and Trevor Kelley (1.0) kept the Sounds in the game with seven shutout innings in relief.



Nashville’s lone run of the game came in the eighth inning, courtesy of three walks and a hit by pitch. Brice Turang, Brian Navarreto and Mark Mathias drew walks, and the free pass issued to Mathias forced in a run to trim the deficit to 2-1.



Game two of the six-game set is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-3, 3.19) starts for Nashville against left-hander Connor Thomas (4-3, 4.67) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (2-for-4, R, BB, 2 SB) recorded his team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the season… he also matched a career-high with two stolen bases.

Reliever Andy Otero turned in 2.2 scoreless innings and hasn’t allowed a run since June 16 at Memphis. He has a 1.59 ERA (28.1 IP/5 ER) in 11 games with Nashville.

Garrett Whitley matched a season-high with three walks (also, 6/19 at Memphis).

Nashville matched a season-high with three stolen bases (Brice Turang – 2, Garrett Whitley). It’s the 11th time they have swiped three bases.