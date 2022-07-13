Austin Peay State University fundraising raises $27.6 million

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently experienced the highest fundraising year in the University’s history. During the 2022 fiscal year, APSU raised $27.6 million in gifts and pledges from 2,367 donors.

That amount represents a 47% increase in the average annual fundraising amount over last year’s $14.6 million and a 31% increase over the last five years.

“We are proud that this memorable achievement can help our University rise to new heights,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said.



“Many exceptional programs and initiatives are on the horizon for Austin Peay, and we are passionate about embracing this time of transition. We want to thank all of the members of our Governor family who have made this possible. They have given us much to celebrate, both now and in the coming years,” stated Phillips.



“Govs Together” was the theme of the Govs Give 2022, the University’s sixth annual online giving event, recognizing all the things APSU community members can accomplish by working together. From 10:00am on April 19th to 7:27pm on April 20th, donors gave $497,158 to support APSU Funds of Excellence for academics, athletics, and student affairs. This year, nearly 549 alumni and friends made 601 gifts during Govs Give. That number included 84 new donors, and the average amount for gifts made during the campaign was over $800.



APSU faculty and staff gave $22,375.33 during the event as part of their participation in the SHAPE Campaign, the University’s first giving initiative designed specifically for them. The SHAPE Campaign highlights how faculty and staff use their gifts and talents to shape all areas of Austin Peay.



“As we approach the University’s centennial celebrations in 2027, fundraising and community engagement are crucial priorities for this University,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “This is a landmark year in the distinguished history of Austin Peay, and I am confident that there will be many more triumphs to come for our campus community. We appreciate all of the alumni, donors and friends who have given back to APSU this year and in recent years. Their investment is key to our future success.”



Throughout the year, roughly $5.1 million in endowment funding was committed and 35 new endowments were funded or established. Community members and alumni also gave to various projects and programs across all areas of the University. A historic $15 million gift was pledged in 2022 to the APSU Department of Athletics by Joe and Cathi Maynard.



It is the largest single gift in the history of Austin Peay, and it will be used to further the objectives of Austin Peay athletics’ “Total Gov Concept” by assisting with facility upgrades to all athletics facilities, expanding the commitment to student-athlete performance excellence, the development of the student athletes and the recruitment and retention of coaches and staff among other objectives.

Named Austin Peay State University’s 2020 Philanthropists of the Year, Joe and Cathi Maynard have given generously to the University since 2017, including improvements to the baseball field – now named Joe Maynard Field – and the softball park – known as Cathi Maynard Park.

Their gifts also have benefited many other areas of the University, including the establishment of the Joe and Cathi Maynard Family Fund of Excellence at Austin Peay State University. They also have made significant gifts to establish both the Dr. Joe E Maynard, Sr. Education Endowment, the George J. Reed, Sr. Veterans Scholarship Endowment, and the John & Frank Hindsley Veterans Endowment.



To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.