Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Wilma Rudolph Boulevard lanes to be closed overnight

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close approximately 500 feet of the inside eastbound lane and center turning lane on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard overnight beginning at 9:00pm from the intersection of Warfield Boulevard to Lowes Drive for water valve maintenance work.

Traffic will be directed to the outside lane of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard during the work. Motorists are advised to choose an alternate travel route or plan for traffic congestion and delays at the work site.

Motorists are also asked to slow down when approaching the work zone and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished and the lanes reopened by approximately 5:00am on Thursday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com