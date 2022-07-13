Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk rescheduled to July 13th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Because of the 4th of July holiday last week, the First Thursday Art Walk has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 14th, 2022.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.



The May Art Walk will be held July 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Customs House Museum (200 South Second Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Annual Staff Art Exhibit

July 1st – September 18th | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind-the-scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities of the artists, special moments in their lives and their inspirations.

The Nature of Olen Bryant

July 5th – September 5th | Crouch Gallery

In collaboration with LeQuire Gallery & Studio in Nashville, this retrospective exhibit features a wide array of works by Tennessee treasure Olen Byrant. A revered professor of art at Austin Peay State University, Bryant’s sculptures have graced the inside of the Governor’s Mansion, prominent Tennessee museums and art collections across the country.

Call & Response: Collaborations by Greg Sand and Billy Renkl

Through July 28th | Harvill Gallery

Sand and Renkl work primarily with found imagery, but the way they use it is quite different. For these found-photograph collages, the artists combine two distinct approaches and individual aesthetics to produce a set of works that neither of them would have created on their own.

Bold Expressions: The Art of Stephanie J. Brown

Through July 31st | Jostens Gallery

Stephanie J. Brown is an empowered artist, activist and author who shines a light on self-awareness, survival and pride through her work. “I love to represent the African diaspora by painting faces and accentuating our bold features. I include bold colors, which spiritually represent chakras.”

Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then & Now

Through August 14th | Kimbrough Gallery

From helicopters and hand grenades to watercolors and canvas, this is the story of two brave soldiers who battled their way into the world of art. This memorable, one-of-a-kind exhibit highlights David Wright and Chuck Creasy’s best work from Vietnam. It all comes together in this exhilarating and meaningful show, one that bridges two lives, two worlds, two journeys.

Train Stop: Clarksville & The Locomotive

Through August 28th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Clarksville’s history is closely tied to the railroad, and this exhibit showcases a variety of artifacts, photographs and stories to illustrate its impact on local industry and the community.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Open Now on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Jackie Lewis during the July 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Jackie Lewis Artist Bio 2022

I have been doing art as far back as I can remember but I really started creating artwork on a regular basis in 2015. I have worked in a variety of mediums over the years but have focused mainly on pyrography (woodburning) the last 5 years.

I enjoy the art of pyrography because I love being able to choose and shape my “canvas”. Reading the grain, identifying the species of wood and how each of them burns was a learning curve. It has been refreshing to learn these new skills. Music, nature and the human experience are my main influences.



Each new piece has its own set of challenges but I “wouldn’t” have it any other way!



Jackie Lewis is a member of the Downtown Artists Cooperative in Clarksville. Her artwork can be found at The DAC and various locations around Clarksville. She has shown work in Clarksville, Nashville, and Batavia, IL. Jackie has won numerous awards and has been published. Her artwork can be viewed online on Facebook Pyrography Artist Jackie Lewis or on Instagram at pyrography_artist_jackie_lewis.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily.

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the July 2022 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature Mr. Jack Wilson from Savannah, GA this month.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

During the month of July, the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Regional Theatre will feature artwork by Barbara Herrick, Miranda Herrick & Nathan Parker to complement the Roxy’s production of The Star-Spangled Girl, playing July 8th – July 23rd.

This joint exhibition will include new oil paintings — on subjects such as literature and daydreaming — by Barbara Herrick; new drawings, patterns and works made from recycled material from Miranda Herrick; and new Paleoart from Nathan Parker.



For tickets and information about our upcoming production of “The Star-Spangled Girl”, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.



Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am – 2:00pm.

Trazo Meadery (116 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Trazo Meadery is proud to support the July 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist: Holly Pearce (Pixykist Designs)

Bio: A background in costuming, theater set/parade float design & face/body painting Holly combines her love of color & fire with ingenuity to work her magic on mixed media pieces that are uniquely whimsical. Her designs have truly been PIXYKIST.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The DAC is an association of talented local artists and interested patrons dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Our objectives are to sponsor art exhibitions of work by Co-op members and regional artists, to provide continuing support for the Co-op and its membership through the sale of artwork, to encourage arts education with outreach programs and scholarship fundraisers, and to develop membership services that directly support the arts community.

Artist Information

New Members’ Show opens on Thursday, July 14th, 5:00pm-8:00pm, as part of the Art Walk.

Be Sure To Stop In and See These Other Venues During The First Thursday Artwalk