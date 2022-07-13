Nashville Sounds lose to Memphis Redbirds at First Horizon Park, 3-2

Nashville, TN – Despite taking an early lead in the first inning, the Nashville Sounds dropped their second game of the series 3-2 to the Memphis Redbirds in front of 8,112 fans at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night.

Tyler White put Nashville on the scoreboard in the first inning, crushing his 11th home run of the season to make it a 2-0 game. However, the Redbirds rallied to tie it at 2-2 in the second inning, then scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning. Memphis would keep the Sounds at bay for the rest of the night to take a 3-2 win.

The Sounds had a couple of opportunities to tie things in the middle innings but failed to capitalize. With the bases loaded and one out in the fifth, Jon Singleton flew out and Pablo Reyes was caught in a rundown trying to score on an attempted sacrifice fly. Alex Jackson and Mark Mathias both reached to start the sixth inning, but the Sounds failed to score once again.



Ethan Small (L, 6-4) took his second loss of the season to the Redbirds. He allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four in 5.0 innings of work.



Luis Perdomo made his first appearance on his MLB rehab assignment. The righty struck out a couple in a quiet sixth inning. Hobie Harris (2 H, 2 K) worked a scoreless seventh inning, while Peter Strzelecki (0 H, 4 K) retired all six batters faced in the eighth and ninth innings.



Reyes (2-for-4) and Brice Turang (2-for-4, R) each tallied a couple of hits to lead the Sounds. Alex Jackson added a couple of walks as the designated hitter, playing in his second game on his MLB rehab assignment with the Sounds.



Right-hander Josh Lindblom (3-4, 3.94) goes up against right-hander Jake Woodford (0-2, 4.09) for Memphis tomorrow night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park for game three of the series.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (2-for-4, R, BB, 2 SB) recorded his team-leading 25th multi-hit game of the season… he has hit safely in 10 of 11 July games and is batting .326 (14-for-43) this month.

Luis Perdomo (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) retired the side in order in his first rehab appearance.

Tyler White (1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) is 6-for-19 (.316) in his last five games with four runs, two doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

Nashville’s bullpen has not allowed a run over the past 11 innings.