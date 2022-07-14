Tennessee Senator Powers selected for Council of State Governments Henry Toll Fellowship

Nashville, TN – Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) has been selected for the Council of State Governments distinguished Henry Toll Fellowship, the nation’s premier leadership development opportunity for state leaders. Powers is one of 48 state government officials from across the country that have been selected for the program.

Elected and appointed officials from the executive, legislative and judicial branches in 32 states will meet at the CSG national headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky August 26th-30th for an intensive, five-day leadership boot camp that is designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth while providing priceless networking and relationship-building opportunities.



“I’m honored to be selected for this fantastic program,” said Powers. “I greatly look forward to this opportunity to learn and grow as a leader, and connect with inspiring public servants from numerous other states. This experience will undoubtedly help me better serve my constituents and the great state of Tennessee.”



The program is an intensive leadership experience that challenges participants to move out of their comfort zones and take an introspective look at how they view themselves as leaders. There are more than 1,300 graduates of the Toll Fellowship, which began in 1986.



Distinguished alumni include five state/territorial house speakers, three sitting state supreme court justices, ten sitting members of Congress, five sitting governors and 200 Toll alumni currently serving as state/territorial legislators.