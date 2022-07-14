Clarksville Police Department arrests Charles McManus for Theft

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 45-year-old Charles McManus for theft of property.

On July 12th, the victim reported to the Clarksville Police Department that an unknown white male stole packages, valued at more than $4000, off of her front porch. The theft was captured on her Ring doorbell camera which she shared on social media.

CPD detectives were able to quickly identify McManus as the individual stealing the packages and arrested him this morning.



This is still an ongoing investigation and McManus is the suspect in several other thefts and is pending charges in those cases. His bond has been set at $20,000.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Henry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.